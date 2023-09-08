Such a tease! Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones returns — and just like that, she’s gone again, leaving fans wanting more.

How Much Money Was Kim Cattrall Paid to Appear on ‘And Just Like That’?

Kim Cattrall was reportedly paid $1 million for the cameo.

How Many Times Did Kim Cattrall Curse on ‘And Just Like That’?

She said the F-word two times.

How Much Money Did Kim Cattrall’s Outfit Cost on ‘And Just Like That’?

Her Nilli Lotan metallic leather trench coat cost $3,250 (famed costume designer Patricia Field came back to style her!).

When Did Samantha Jones Appear in the ‘And Just Like That’ Final?

80 seconds into the finale episode Samantha appeared — seconds she appears on screen.

How Long Does Samantha Jones Appear On Screen in the ‘And Just Like That’ Final?

She appears on screen for 73 seconds.

When Did Kim Catrall Last Play Samantha Jones?

It’s been 13 years since fans have seen Samantha.

How Much Money Does Sarah Jessica Parker Make to Star on ‘And Just Like That’?

Sarah Jessica Parker makes $3.2 million per episode of And Just Like That…