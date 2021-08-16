Big changes! Tristan Thompson shared a cryptic message on Instagram about growth after In Touch broke the news that he and Khloé Kardashian are back together — and it seems the couple is on the same page when it comes to “change.”

“Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely,” the father of two, who shares daughter True with Khloé, 37, and son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, wrote on August 15.

Friends of Tristan, 30, commented their support on the post, including his former Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum and Houston Rockets’ Kenyon Martin Jr.

Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian also gave her approval regarding his wise words.

“Jamaican Canadian Prophet,” the mother of four wrote on the post. Tristan’s parents are both Jamaican and he was born and raised in Canada.

However, after making headlines over the years for his multiple cheating scandals, including his infamous kiss with Jordyn Woods, fans remain a bit skeptical.

“You haven’t changed one bit,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Please respect Khloé. Your behavior [hurt] her and all [her] fans,” another shared.

The Good American founder seems to have similar concerns regarding trust, according to an insider.

“It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better,” a source told In Touch. “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.”

“He also promised Khloé that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family and she believes him,” the source added.

Last week, shortly after it was announced the basketball player was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared an Instagram Story about change as well.

“Happiness is not fulfilling every pleasure or getting every outcome you desire. Happiness is being able to enjoy life with a peaceful mind that is not constantly craving for more,” the post, written by poet Yung Pueblo (a.k.a Diego Perez), read. “It is the inner peace that comes with embracing change.”

Rumors of the couple reconciling have been circulating since they split in early June — a year after they reconciled in 2020. The off-again, on-again couple were spotted coparenting 3-year-old True on several occasions, including picking her up from dance class in July and attending the premiere of the Paw Patrol movie on August 13.

According to In Touch’s sources, Tristan “charmed” his way back into Khloé’s life.

“She has fallen for him all over again,” the source said. “That said, she never really got over him in the first place.”