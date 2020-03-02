In Touch Weekly participates in affiliate marketing. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

There’s a reason why bedtime beauty routine videos on YouTube are so popular — everyone wants to know what other people do (and see what products they use) before calling it a night! These rituals are especially interesting to Us because we all have a unique approach to evening upkeep.

Of course, we’re even more intrigued when the routine in question belongs to an A-list celebrity. The latest star to spill their beauty secrets is Kendall Jenner, who is the cover girl for Allure’s March issue. The supermodel admits to using this exact humidifier nightly in order to wind down after a busy day!

Get the Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Humidifier for Bedroom (originally $65) on sale for just $55, available at Amazon!

Jenner notes that she ordered an Everlasting Comfort humidifier to help her keep calm in the twilight hours. “I got a new Everlasting Comforts humidifier that has an essential-oil tray,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told Allure. I liked it because it looked cool, honestly, and it had a good review on Amazon. I’ll throw lavender or eucalyptus in it, then I’ll sit and just chill out from the day with my crystals.”

In order to create an atmosphere and scent that’s to your liking, you have the option of customizing the essential oils. The humidifier uses a cool mist air fan to circulate the oils, which ensures that you get you an even and fresh aroma. This humidifier can help reduce your risk of illness and coming into contact with germs and bacteria. It can also aid with allergies and relieve your sinuses, which ultimately gives you a better night’s sleep.

This Everlasting Comfort humidifier can work for up to 50 straight hours and can fill up a room that’s up to 500 square feet large (which is larger than most studio apartments). The best park about this specific humidifier is that you don’t have to buy any additional filters to use it, making it super budget-friendly.

It automatically shuts off once water runs out to prevent from any damage. Basically, very little maintenance is required to keep this up and running — which means it’s ideal for anyone with a hectic schedule. Yep, we can totally see why Jenner and so many Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this product!

