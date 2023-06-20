She’s royally opinionated. Kelly Osbourne blasted Prince Harry over his ongoing feud with the British royal family.

“I think Harry is a f—king t—t,” the Project Runway Junior judge, 38, said during an appearance on the “I’ve Had It” podcast on Tuesday, June 20. “I do. I think … he’s a whining, whinging, complaining, ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems, my life was so hard.’”

Kelly didn’t hold back on her opinions at all during the podcast episode, as she continued to slam him for talking about personal issues while everyone else has their own struggles.

“Everybody’s f—king life is hard,” she added. “You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f—king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope. Suck it.”

The Fashion Police alum’s comments divided many social media users, as several Instagram commenters weighed in on the episode.

“Nepo baby insulting others. Grow the F up already [sic],” one person wrote in response to the post shared by the podcast’s verified Instagram account. “Wait, is she describing herself? If not, she def should be,” another added, whereas a third recalled Harry’s late mother Princess Diana’s death, commenting that Kelly “left out that minor detail that his mum was murdered but OK.”

Others, however, agreed with Kelly’s commentary, with several fans commenting with applause or thumbs up emojis.

The U.K. native’s recent rant comes five months after Harry, 38, released his bombshell memoir, Spare, which includes multiple allegations against his family — primarily his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William.

While promoting his tell-all book during an appearance on 60 Minutes in January, the Archewell cofounder told host Anderson Cooper that he wasn’t trying to worsen the rift between him and his family.

“None of anything I’ve written, anything that I’ve included, is ever intended to hurt my family,” Harry insisted. “But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife [Meghan Markle] was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers.”

One area where Harry and William, 40, found common ground was when their late mother was killed in a tragic car accident in Paris in 1997.

“I just refused to accept that she was gone,” the Duke of Sussex admitted in the interview, adding that his denial went on for several years. “And William and I talked about it as well. He had similar thoughts.”