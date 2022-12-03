In a city like New York, finding the perfect restaurant for date night, dinner with friends, a birthday party and beyond, can be tedious … at best. Enter: Katsuya NYC. The Manhattan West establishment, located at 398 10th Ave., offers mouthwatering dishes, creative cocktails and an undeniably cool ambience.

Katsuya’s menu combines classic Japanese cuisine with a California spin. Pro tip: Even if you “don’t like” Brussels sprouts, the crispy Brussels sprouts at Katsuya are a must-try. Tossed in a balsamic soy glaze and topped with toasted almonds, they’re as addicting — if not more — than potato chips.

Courtesy of Katsuya NYC

Other notable dishes include the spicy tuna crispy rice, baked crab hand roll and the rock shrimp. There’s also a wide array of cooked dishes like a tomahawk short rib with yakiniku BBQ sauce and an Australian wagyu ribeye with spicy sauce.

When it comes to their signature cocktails, like The Sunset Patrol made with cantaloupe Aperol, they’re almost too pretty to drink!

Courtesy of Katsuya NYC

As for the ambience, Katsuya NYC is at once vibrant and romantic with low-lighting and sleek decor. During warm-weather months, the Katsuya rooftop terrace makes for the perfect outdoor dining experience.

Katsuya has locations in the Bahamas, California, Florida and the United Arab Emirates. For more information head to Katsuyarestaurant.com, and check out @katsuyabysbe on Instagram.