New mom alert! Kaley Cuoco gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on Thursday, March 30, she shared via Instagram two days later.

“3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Kaley, 37, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, April 1, alongside a photo of their newborn wrapped in a blanket at the hospital, wearing a bow. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Courtesy of Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Big Bang Theory actress first announced the pregnancy news via Instagram in October 2022. She posted a carousel of heartwarming photos from pregnancy so far and revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!!” Kaley captioned the post.

The first photo of the bunch is a selfie of her and Tom, 40, cheesing hard as they hold a piece of cake with pink frosting, revealing the sex of their baby. The rest of the slide includes special moments throughout the pregnancy, from holding positive pregnancy tests to pics of her bump.

As for Tom’s announcement, he posted his own compilation of sweet photos with the caption, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum continued to update fans on her pregnancy when she shared a series of photos on her Instagram story in October, while on a pumpkin patch date with Tom. The pair posed in front of a pumpkin wall, while Tom held a pumpkin by his torso and the starlet cradled her tummy. Kaley also shared an adorable moment of the Iron Fist alum kissing her stomach.

The California native’s relationship with Tom is her first public romance since her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. “They started quietly dating around five or six months after she filed for divorce from Karl and their budding romance is thriving,” a source told Life & Style in May 2022. “[Kaley is] moving this relationship at her own pace and has taken some time off from production to have the fun she deserves. She has been spending a ton of time with Tom traveling across the U.S.”

According to the insider, the couple shares many interests, such as their love for the outdoors combined with city life, along with their shared careers. They often travel to the mountains and big cities together.

“Tom has his own successful acting career, so he gets the downfalls of fame and can relate to Kaley,” the insider said. “She’s saying he’s one of the most genuine guys she has ever met.”

Kaley and Tom first debuted their relationship in May 2022 via Instagram slides.

“Life lately,” the actress wrote, while sharing photos of the new couple’s getaway to the mountains. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

The Iron Fist posted similar photos via his Instagram account. “It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it,” Tom captioned his post, sharing two Polaroid selfies with his new lover. “And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving