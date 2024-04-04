Plus one! Nicole Brydon Bloom brought boyfriend Justin Theroux to the L.A. premiere of her new Hulu series, We Were the Lucky Ones, on March 21. “He’s excited,” the actress, 29, gushed. “So am I.” It was a big step for the pair, who made their ​red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party about two weeks prior. “Justin would never go public with someone if it wasn’t serious,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He knows how interested everyone is in his love life since [his divorce from Jennifer Aniston] and wouldn’t open himself up to the scrutiny if he wasn’t so happy with Nicole.”

