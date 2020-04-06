Justice League actor Ezra Miller is under fire after allegedly attacking a woman in a video that went viral on Sunday, April 5. The superhero star seemingly challenged a fellow customer to a fight in a bar in Iceland — and while the woman appeared to be smiling in the clip, the footage took a turn after Miller grabbed her by the throat and pulled her to the ground. Though many Twitter users assumed it was a joke or prank, Variety reports that eyewitnesses confirm it was indeed the actor who plays The Flash and that the altercation was a serious one.

A source at the establishment, a pub called Prikið Kaffihús, told the outlet that Miller, 27, was escorted off the premises after the incident, which took place around 6 p.m. in the evening on Wednesday, April 1. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star is apparently a regular customer while in town, but when they were approached by a group of “quite pushy” fans on that day, they allegedly lost their temper with one woman in particular. In the video, they can be seen saying, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” Once the pair ended up on the ground, others jumped in to break them apart before the video cut out.

After the clip surfaced, many fans took to Twitter to express their concern. “The fact that [Miller] even [touched] her without consent. Look at how the video is [filmed], too, and [how] the other people sound. They sound genuinely concerned for the girl when [Miller pulled] her down,” one wrote. A second added, “That video of Ezra Miller choking a fan … That actually scares me.” A third chimed in that, even if the actor was “kinda drunk,” it’s “not OK the way [they] grabbed” the woman.

Fans likely recognized the actor for their role as Barry Allen in the superhero franchise. In Justice League, they starred alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. They’re set to have their own solo film in 2022 called The Flash. Playing the same character, they also made an appearance in the CW TV show Arrow, which has also featured crossover cameos from Grant Gustin’s take on the hero.

In Touch reached out to Miller’s team but did not hear back by the time of publication.