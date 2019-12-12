Tough times. Following the death of rapper Juice Wrld, his mother, Carmella Wallace, is speaking out in a new statement addressing his prescription drug dependency released on Thursday, December 12.

“We loved Jarad [Higgins] with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” she told TMZ. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it.”

The mourning mother continued, “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad‘s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

Juice Wrld was pronounced dead after having a seizure in Midway Airport in Chicago on December 8. The artist was just 21 years old. The cause of death is still unknown as the autopsy performed on Monday, December 9, was inconclusive. Additional testing is needed to determine exactly how he died.

Although there is not a concrete verdict on his cause of death, a report claimed the rapper was seen swallowing Percocet pills in a possible attempt to hide the drugs from the FBI and FAA who were waiting for the rapper and his crew upon arrival in Chicago. Another report claimed 70 pounds of marijuana was confiscated from several suitcases onboard the rapper’s private jet.

Upon landing in Chicago in the early morning after departing from California, an eyewitness said he suffered the seizure after exiting the plane and making his way through the Chicago airport. Law enforcement sources said he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived on the scene. Although he was alive while being transported to the nearest hospital, he passed shortly after his arrival.

Even though the rapper was new on the scene, he made his mark on the music industry. He will be deeply missed.