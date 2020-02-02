No hard feelings? Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, “liked” a set of photos her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, posted on Instagram in honor of Stormi Webster‘s second birthday.

“‘2 Is better than 1.’ 2 might mean more to me than to u [sic]. 2 things I do to live thru [sic] you. 2 remember ever [sic] thing I do wit [sic] u [sic]. 2 words I say before I leave from u [sic]. Love u [sic]. Dad,” the 27-year-old rapper captioned a series of photos of him and his little girl. Jordyn, 22, “liked” his sweet tribute to Stormi. Meanwhile, Kylie, 22, commented on Travis’ birthday tribute to their daughter with pink growing heart emoji.

Instagram

This isn’t the first time a member of the Woods family has interacted with the Kardashian/Jenner clan on social media since Ky and Jordy’s falling out in February 2019. In April of that year, Jordyn’s mom, Elizabeth Woods, commented three red heart emojis on a photo of Stormi that Kylie posted on Instagram.

Kylie and Jordyn were as close as best friends could be until February 2019, when she was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson — Kylie’s older sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. Since then, the former pals and their families cut ties with each other.

Jordyn was not only close with Kylie and her famous sisters. She was also very close with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi. In March 2019, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the model took her estrangement from the 2-year-old the hardest.

“Jordyn is still very upset but trying to push on with her career and get her life back,” the insider said. “She misses Kylie as a best friend but is telling friends she actually misses Stormi the most. She looks at old pictures of Stormi and misses her every day.”

The brunette beauty poured herself into her work as a model, actress and social media influencer in the months following the scandal and has able to bounce back in the public eye. But in October 2019, an insider exclusively told In Touch that while Jordyn’s brand was “doing really well,” she still “goes through phases of missing Kylie and Stormi.”