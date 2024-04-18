Jordan Turpin has found happiness nearly six years after escaping her parents’ House of Horrors in 2018. The California native debuted her new boyfriend on social media in a sweet Instagram Reel.

Jordan, 23, first showed off her new love interest on Sunday, April 14, by sharing a cute selfie with her boyfriend, Matt Ryan, on their joint Instagram account. She left the Instagram post captionless and it wasn’t until a few days later that she confirmed their relationship.

“My bf guessing where my makeup products go on my face,” she shared on Wednesday, April 17, alongside an adorable Instagram video. “Hope you guys enjoy. Thank yall for all the love and support you giving us in the last 24 hours.”

In the comment section, fans were happy to see Jordan in a happy relationship following the trauma she faced as a child.

“So happy to see you thriving! You look good without makeup, too!” one fan wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “You guys are so cute together!!!”

“I’m so happy for you Jordan,” a third quipped. “You look so happy!”

Since going Instagram official, Jordan and Matt have focused on “finding joy in the little things,” as stated in their online bio.

Jordan’s story first made headlines in 2018 when she escaped her parents David and Louise Turpin‘s home in Perris, California. Walking outside for the first time in the 17 years of her life, she used a cellphone taken from the home to call 911 and lead police to her 12 siblings imprisoned in the house living in squalid conditions.

At the time of the rescue, the Turpin siblings ranged in age from 2 to 29 years old and faced extreme abuse at the hands of their parents. Some were chained to their beds and all were starved and physically abused, as well as denied medical treatment, regular bathing and age-appropriate education. Jordan’s parents were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and torture charges.

David and Louise pled guilty to 14 counts each of torture, dependent adult abuse, child endangerment and false imprisonment and were sentenced to life in prison in April 2019, according to NBC News.

Jordan opened up about her story in the 2021 ABC special, Escape From a House of Horrors, telling Diane Sawyer she knew she “would die if she got caught.”

Years later, Jordan is still healing and spoke about the therapy and tools she learned to help her manage during the tough times.

“[These] coping skills help motivate me to get out of bed,” she told the People in November 2023. “I’ve been sleeping really well, been eating really well. I’ve been eating my three meals a day. I’ve been getting up early, going to bed early. I feel healthy. I feel good.”