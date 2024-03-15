Two months after Gypsy Rose Blanchard faced backlash for saying that she didn’t “identify as a murderer,” the former prison inmate — who spent roughly eight years behind bars for her involvement in the 2015 murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard — provided some clarity for her statement.

“One particular thing I said was on a podcast,” Gypsy, 32, said in a since-deleted TikTok video on Thursday, March 14, referring to her January appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast. “I said I didn’t identify as the ‘M’ word, which we all know what the ‘M’ word is. And what I meant by that was not that I wasn’t … not that I’m not branded the ‘M’ word; I know I am.”

The Louisiana native then clarified that she wasn’t going to let the word “define” her.

“But it’s not like I’m going to go to a job interview and be like, ‘Hi, my name is Gypsy Blanchard. I’m an ‘M’ word.’ That’s not what I meant by it,” she continued. “I meant my past does not define my future. My future is what I make it. And I know I did something wrong in my crime and that’s something I have to live with.”

On January 8, 10 days after Gypsy was released from prison early on parole, she appeared on “The Viall Files” podcast to discuss her mother’s murder, her time in prison and her future. Gypsy reflected on her part in the crime, which she committed with then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn.

“If you think about it, yes I had a part to play in it,” she said. “I requested … I asked Nick for help. And how that conversation started was, you know, he was saying that he would protect me from anyone. I said, ‘Anyone?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Even my mother?’ He said yes and then the plan kind of formed from there.”

Gypsy continued, “But he’s the one that did the actual kill. Not me. I can’t kill anyone. That’s why he’s in trouble to begin with, because he’s the one that did it. So when they say I’m a murderer, I don’t identify as that.”

Gypsy suffered years of abuse at the hands of Dee Dee, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy. The rare mental disorder caused her mother to fabricate Gypsy’s medical issues, which led her to receive multiple unnecessary medical treatments that were sometimes extremely painful. Additionally, Dee Dee lied about Gypsy’s age and kept her isolated from the outside world. Gypsy also claimed that Dee Dee physically abused her.

Gypsy conspired with Nick, 34, whom she met online in 2012, to kill Dee Dee in order to help Gypsy escape her mother’s abuse. Nick carried out the murder, stabbing Dee Dee to death while Gypsy hid in the bathroom. In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for her part in the murder. However, after serving roughly eight years at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, she was released early on December 28, 2023. Meanwhile, Nick was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator in Dee Dee’s murder in 2018 and sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.

In an interview with People published the day before her release, Gypsy admitted that she regretted her mother’s murder.

“She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn’t educated enough to see that,” Gypsy said. “She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior. … Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”