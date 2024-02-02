Joe Exotic begging for Kim Kardashian to help get him out of prison was not in our 2024 bingo card. The self-proclaimed Tiger King slid in Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram comments in a public cry for help on Monday, January 29, when she posted a precious photo with her infant son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

“Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole,” Joe, 60, wrote, before tagging Kim, 43, in a follow-up comment.

“Namasteanightmare Yeah I’m ready to film my comeback series so need @kimkardashian to push Biden to sign my pardon [sic],” he confessed.

Joe’s comment earned more than 8,000 “likes” from Instagram users, but the Kardashian sisters must have missed his plea and have not responded.

The former zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January 2020 for his murder-for-hire-plot against enemy Carole Baskin. He hired zoo handyman Allen Glover to kill the animal activist and paid him $3,000 to execute the job. ​However, Allen never attempted to kill Carole, and Joe was arrested in 2018. One year later, he was found guilty of 21 counts including animal abuse and illegal sales of tigers.

“Justice was served and we were particularly pleased with the emphasis the judge put on the wildlife charges and on using this sentence as a deterrent to others,” Carole wrote in a March 2020 statement following Joe’s prison sentencing. “I am greatly relieved that Joe Exotic, who I feel is a vicious, obsessed man, can no longer harm innocent people or animals.”

Joe’s plea for freedom to the Kardashians isn’t the first time he publicly reached out to a prominent name for help. The Netflix personality issued a call for a pardon from President Trump via Facebook in March 2020.

“This lawsuit has been filed in the name of justice, the Trump Administration must be made aware of the overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the oath of their position which is truth and justice for all,” he wrote. “I have been illegally charged with these crimes and the Trump Administration, the United States Department of Interior along with the Federal Wildlife service must be held accountable for what they have done to me, my parents and my family, along with my animals.”

The following year, Joe shared bad news regarding his health.

“Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice,” Joe wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter) in November 2021. “What I need is the world to be my voice to be released. They have the proof I did not do this and there is no reason for the U.S. attorney to drag this out so I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones.”