Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) recently gave fans a rare glimpse into her newly-renovated home with husband Ben Seewald — and it was looking a bit messy.

Jessa, 30, posted a new video to her YouTube account on Saturday, July 29, called “Fern’s Birthday Week! 2 Years Old!” The 10-minute footage showed Jessa, Ben and their kids — Spurgeon, 7, Henry, 6, and Ivy, 4 — celebrating their youngest daughter, Fern, who turned 2 years old on July 18. In the clips, Fern’s siblings helped her open one present each day in the week leading up to her birthday. Jessa explained in the caption that they do this tradition with their kids every year to “spread out the celebration and give them more time to enjoy and savor each gift instead of lumping them all together in one day.”

The opening shot of the video showed Fern and Ivy running up to a light brown leather couch in their living room. The couch’s cushions were left unfluffed as pillows and blankets were thrown on top. Meanwhile, the living room floor was littered with toys, including a toy monster truck and a pink scooter. Similar clutter could be seen throughout the video as Jessa and Ben’s kids opened up Fern’s gifts. The video also showed Fern playing with her new toys, which included a baby doll, a doll-sized crib and highchair, accessories for the doll and more.

Jessa and her family appear to be all settled into the Springdale, Arkansas, home, which they began renovations on in January 2022 and moved into in August of that year. The Duggar sibling gave the first glimpse at the house during Fern’s birthday week video in 2022.

Jessa Duggar/YouTube

“We have been living in our house for about two weeks now and we are loving it,” Jessa said at the time. “It’s great having more space. We almost doubled in space, we were around 1,000 square feet, and this is about 1,800. It feels like a mansion, honestly. It’s amazing.”

With help from Jessa’s brother Jason Duggar, they put a lot of work into the home, including gutting the bathroom, demolishing walls and raising the floor. The end result of the renovations was an absolutely beautiful open concept with light wood floors and furniture that made the rooms appear brighter than ever.

“The structures great and it’s got good bones,” Jessa explained. “We are dumping a decent amount of our savings into this. but we feel it will suit our needs for years to come, so for that, it’s worth it.”

Jessa and her family previously lived in a home not far from Jessa’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, in Tontitown, Arkansas. Ben and Jessa moved into the home, which Jessa’s siblings renovated, in 2014 after their wedding. While Jessa loved the space, it only had two bedrooms, and she knew it could not accommodate their growing family forever.