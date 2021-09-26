FreakNik is back! Atlanta’s hottest festival returns after being rescheduled three times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Headlining the concert portion of the upcoming three-day event are musical artists Jermaine Dupri, Trina, Project Pat, 8 Ball & MJG, Gangsta Boo and more.

“Our goal from the beginning was to make FreakNik affordable, safe, fun, and most importantly a positive impact on the community,” Carlos Neal, the FreakNik and After 9 Partners owner, said in a statement while announcing the festival’s return on Saturday, September 25. “With our partnership with eXcite Sports Arena, we are now able to make the Block Party portion of the festival free. As we continue to secure more brands and sponsors, our goal is to one day make the entire festival free, including the Concert Portion. FreakNik’s Historic March on Old National for Black Rights with Councilman Khalid, working with Summer Safe to provide book-bags, mentorships, for kids, and the Fulton Board of Health department for COVID Testing & Vaccinations, are very important to us in reestablishing the FreakNik Brand. We received a proclamation for our health fair in 2019 by the state of Georgia. This means the world to us in our restoration efforts.”

FreakNik will take place from October 8 through October 10, with the Block Party Portion of the event featuring free admission. The Concert Portion of the event, which will take place at eXcite Sports Studios (formerly the Morris Brown Gym), which is a weather-proof venue. Tickets for the Concert Portion will be available to purchase with prices starting at $30+.

The event began in 1983 as a popular unofficial “Black Spring Break,” but it was it was rebooted in 2019 as an all-day festival and concert, with non-profits to positively impact the community. 2021’s event will mark the debut of Carlos’ new Homecoming 3-Day Block Party concept. Additionally, Carlos launched a new ticketing company called EliveTix.com to further reduce the costs to the consumer.

FreakNik will partner with eXcitesports, making the event accessible to everyone via a live streaming option.