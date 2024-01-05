Jeremy Allen White’s Relationship History: Who He's Dated

Addison Timlin

Sparks flew between Jeremy and actress Addison Timlin in 2008, after the two met on the set of the 2008 mystery thriller film Afterschool.

Though it took a few years for their professional relationship to turn romantic, Addison admitted during a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar that the duo eventually “took a hard right turn into romance.” Addison noted to the outlet that she and her former costar had “a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time.”

Jeremy and Addison welcomed their first child together, daughter Ezer, in October 2018 after several years of dating. The two actors wed one year later, in October 2019.

In December 2020, Addison gave birth to the couple’s second daughter together, Dolores.

During his January 2023 Golden Globes acceptance speech, Jeremy gave a heartfelt shoutout to his wife, telling her, “I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

In a shocking twist, just four months later, Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy in May 2023.

The two now share joint custody of their two daughters under the condition that Jeremy undergoes regular testing for alcohol and attends AA meetings, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly in October 2023.

A source told Life & Style in October 2023 that the court-ordered monitoring is the result of Addison simply being “a cautious mom” after seeing “red flags when Jeremy has a few too many.”