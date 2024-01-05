Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Jeremy Allen White’s Relationship History: Who He's Dated

Steven Simione / Stringer; Jesse Grant / Contributor; Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff; Peter White / Contributor; Kevin Winter / Staff

Jeremy Allen White’s Relationship History, From Ex-Wife Addison Timlin to New Girlfriend Rosalia

News
Jan 5, 2024 12:50 pm·
By
Picture

Jeremy Allen White won a Golden Globe award in 2023 for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on the hit Hulu series The Bear and became an instant heartthrob. But whose hearts has the man behind the beloved ​TV chef won in real life?

Keep scrolling to see Jeremy’s complete public dating history so far.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture