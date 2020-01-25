Defending his woman’s honor! Jenna Dewan‘s boyfriend, Steve Kazee, seemed to respond to her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, after Channing made a comment about Jenna’s “beauty” in a clapback to a fan who said he looked better with Jenna than he does with his current girlfriend, Jessie J.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story post captured by E! News on Friday, January 24, the 44-year-old shared a GIF of actor Will Ferrell that read, “Watch your mouth.” Underneath the post, Steve added the caption: “That reckless talk bruh [sic] …”

It seems like the Shameless star’s post was a response to Channing’s comments on social media because of the timing of the post. That same night, Channing, 39, shared a photo of him with Jessie, 31, after the couple recently rekindled their relationship earlier this week. But when a fan commented on the Magic Mike star’s post and said they thought he “looks better” with Jenna, 39, he shut them down immediately.

“I don’t usually address s–t like this,” the 21 Jump Street actor replied on Instagram. “Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is … please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here.”

Channing continued, “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at, but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah, that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. OK bye be careful with your actions. It’s what you create for yourself.”

Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

But fans started to point out that while Channing’s post was quick to defend Jessie, it seemed that he was throwing shade or comparing her beauty to Jenna’s. Before disabling comments on the post altogether, he clarified his previous statement.

“And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s–t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no [one] and I mean no [one] is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder,” the actor wrote. “So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try to find s–t to start s–t wit [sic], I’m going to be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart ❤️ bye.”