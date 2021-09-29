007 has introduced us to some of the world’s most beautiful and exotic places. You only live twice, so visit them before you die another day. Scroll down below to learn about some of the most eye-popping locations on the planet as we span the globe for the most visually stunning James Bond destinations including Brazil, Greece, Thailand and Jamaica. Goldeneye, Oracabessa Bay, Jamaica (Ian Fleming’s Estate, 1946-1964)

Don’t let that British rapier wit fool you: James Bond is Jamaican. Ian Fleming fell in love with the island in 1942 while visiting the country for a conference. Following the war, he bought 15 acres in Oracabessa, on the north coast, and built a three-bedroom beachfront villa, which he named after a WWII operation. When Fleming began writing Casino Royale here in 1952, Baby Bond was born, fully armed and licensed to kill. Fleming penned most of his novels at Goldeneye, which is now attached to a larger resort owned (not so coincidentally) by the location manager for Dr. No. For $5,500 a night, anyone can rent the villa and bond with the spirit of the great creator.

Laughing Waters Beach, Ocho Rios, Jamaica (Dr. No, 1962)

Just as the goddess Aphrodite was born from the sea, so was the first Bond Girl (and arguably the film franchise), when a bikini-clad Ursula Andress stepped onto Laughing Waters Beach and into the collective erotic consciousness of mankind. Ursula herself was mystified by the sensation the scene caused: “I was just standing there and doing nothing by the sea. I couldn’t believe that it appealed so much,” she later said, which somehow reinforces why she was so damn sexy in the first place. The beach is still there, along with the fairy-tale Dunn’s River Falls, which also feature prominently in Dr. No. These days, the tourist resorts surrounding Laughing Waters raise an age-old question: Did Fleming destroy the Jamaica he loved by immortalizing it?

One&Only Ocean Club, Bahamas (Casino Royale, 2006)

Casino‘s smoldering Bond reboot meant ensuring he remained true to his roots, and nowhere are those roots more firmly grounded than in The Bahamas. More than 20 films have been shot there. It’s no coincidence that the luxurious Ocean Club, where 007 stays during the early part of the film, dates back to 1962, the year Dr. No premiered.