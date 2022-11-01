Focusing on herself. Anna Delvey reveals whether or not she plans to start dating following her release from prison during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I’m not even thinking about it. Like eventually,” Anna, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, reveals when asked if she’s actively looking for love.

Anna, 31, also hints that she wants to find a partner the old-fashioned way. “I don’t do dating apps,” she explains.

The Russia native went on to note what she is looking for in a partner, adding that they don’t need to be wealthy. “It doesn’t really matter. Somebody who makes me laugh,” she says. “You know my version of a dating app is walking into the Brooklyn Parole Office. But, I mean, anybody can come to me.”

In 2019, Anna garnered international attention when she was convicted of two counts of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, three counts of grand larceny in the second degree, one count of grand larceny in the third degree and one count of misdemeanor theft of services.

As part of her scam, she stole more than $275,000 from a handful of friends and forged bank statements to acquire a $22 million bank loan. However, Anna was not convicted in other charges related to the bank loan or for stealing $60,000 from her former friend Rachel Williams during a trip to Marrakesh.

Anna was originally sentenced to serve four-to-12 years in prison, though she was released in February 2021 for good behavior. While she’s no longer behind bars, she is currently under house arrest in her New York City apartment and may be facing deportation back to Germany, where she lived before moving to the U.S.

Still speaking exclusively with In Touch, Anna went on to reveal her professional aspirations now that she’s no longer in prison.

As she anticipates being “released [from] house arrest,” Anna – who was the inspiration for Netflix’s Inventing Anna – says she wants to start a podcast, write a book, focus on her art and begin a law apprenticeship. “I am looking into options,” she tells In Touch.

“It’s going to be the ‘Delvey Show,”’ Anna explains about her upcoming podcast, adding that she will interview “different people about one topic.”

Anna went on to note that the topics of conversation will be “smart” takes on entertainment and finance. “It depends on the person, but it’s not going to be any gossip or anything,” she adds.

Additionally, the New York resident explained her hopes to begin a law apprenticeship. “I’m going to be an understudy,” she details, and notes that she wants to take a similar route to become a lawyer as Kim Kardashian. “You can either go to a law school or you can just do hours with an actual law firm like an understudy – it’s like a mentorship.”

Another passion Anna is focusing on is her art. “I’m going to see what I’m going to do with my art and I have better supplies now,” she expresses. “I have some canvases and different colors.”

Her artwork is available for sale at Founders Art Club.

Reporting by Diana Cooper