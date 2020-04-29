Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who appeared in notable movies such as Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi has died. He was just 53 years old.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” Khan’s public relations agency revealed in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 29. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. … Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.'”

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The star had been experiencing health issues in recent years and was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018. “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt, with life shaking you up,” Khan wrote at the time. “Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.”

According to his PR agency, Khan had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai earlier this week with a colon infection.

Khan was widely regarded as one of India’s best actors. He was born on Jan. 7, 1967 in Tonk, and began his career in Indian TV soap operas. The 1988 Oscar-nominated film Salaam Bombay! was Khan’s first big-screen part, but it wasn’t until the 2001 British-Indian film The Warrior that he became a household name.

Over the next two decades, Khan made roughly six films a year, including movies like The Lunchbox (2003), A Mighty Heart (2007), The Darjeeling Limited (2007), New York, I Love You (2010), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno (2016).

He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and two grown sons, Babil and Ayan. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this tragic time.