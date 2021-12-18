Like father, like son-in-law! Prince William has a “great relationship” with Duchess Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, a source exclusively tells In Touch.



“William and Michael have a great relationship and he sees him as a second dad,” the insider says. “They always find the time to catch up over beers and sneak off to the local pub together.”

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, maintains a strong bond with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, as well. He and the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, want to “try to spend some of the holidays” with her parents, especially so that their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have the chance to see their grandparents, according to the insider.

As the “typical,” adoring Grandma, Carole, 66, “can’t help spoiling George, Charlotte and Louis,” the source adds. Nevertheless, “there are no favorites in the family,” when it comes to spreading the love — the three children are all “treated equally.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

While they plan on being with Carole and Michael, 72, the Cambridges and their kids will be spending most of the holiday season at Anmer Hall, the family’s country home. They even have their own “ritual” when it comes to Christmas, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on Friday, December 17. Preparing for Santa Clause, for instance, is of the utmost importance to them.

“[The Cambridges] leave a glass of sherry, mince pie and shortbread cookies for Father Christmas,” the source said. “Last year the children were too excited to sleep the night before Christmas, and I’m sure it’ll be the same this year!”

Not only that, but the holiday wouldn’t be complete without a Christmas tree, and the family likes to add their own personal touches to theirs.

“George, Charlotte and Louis are super creative and made their own ornaments to hang on the tree, including stars, angels and mini snowmen,” the insider added.

Being that they are staying at Anmer Hall, the location is adorned with the tight-knit family’s spectacular decorations, such as “garlands covered in pine cones on the staircase … a stunning wreath hanging on the door and a four-wick, supersized Jo Malone candle on the coffee table, so the house always smells so nice,” the source said.

However, the Cambridges don’t simply stand aside when it comes to decorating. The Duchess employs a hands-on approach with her three kids to drum up the Christmas spirit. She helps Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, create their own “window snowflakes” to hang in their bedrooms, aptly covered in “snow spray” that Kate bought for the children,” the insider added.