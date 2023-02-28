Indio Downey Releases Life-Affirming Music Video for 'September'

Indio Downey has always had something to say. His grunge-inspired alternative rock touches on themes of self-doubt, feeling like a loner, and toxic relationships — all relatable subjects for any listener. With previous tracks like “Headspace” and “Runaway,” Downey told the world what was on his mind. With “September” and its accompanying music video, Downey finds the momentum and motivation to keep moving through a world that, in his own words, is “going insane.”

“September,” cowritten by Indio’s father, Robert Downey Jr., and produced by Mark Kamerman, showcases Indio’s lyrical and vocal abilities on a level we haven’t yet seen. On “September,” the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter gets open and vulnerable about dealing with a spiral of negative thoughts, feeling aimless, and wanting to know if his whole life is a waste. By the end of the track, though, it’s clear that that’s not the case.

“September” is out now on all streaming platforms. The music video, directed by Riley Tacchino with cinematography and editing by Aidan Tanner, dropped February 27.

Who Is Indio Downey? The Man and His Band

Downey has been playing guitar and writing songs since he was 12 years old. Inspired by Nirvana and classic rock from an early age, Indio eventually joined forces with drummer Jackson Morris and bassist Christopher Mudgett to form a hard-hitting three-piece band for Downey’s solo music.

Following in the footsteps of iconic three-pieces — Nirvana immediately comes to mind again — the trio has crafted a sound that blends grunge, alt-rock, and West Coast indie to create something completely unique.

Indio Downey’s lifelong passion for music has pushed him to become one of the voices at the forefront of the new alternative rock movement. He’s become known for his introspective lyrics and serious guitar chops, which he developed through years of practice.

The combination of Downey’s skills and those of his bandmates has gotten the band’s music added to countless Spotify playlists and put them on track for stardom. We’re already looking forward to what’s next for Indio, who’s already garnered over 60,000 Instagram followers and thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify.

Indio Downey

Indio Downey’s “September”: What to Know About the Song

“September” is something of a melancholy anthem. The song’s initial lyrics paint a picture of a version of Downey that doesn’t make him happy. He sings about how he’s going nowhere — except potentially toward disaster. It’s a sentiment that anyone listening can instantly identify with, and that’s just part of the power of Indio’s music; it instantly connects.

Downey goes on to sing with exceptional vulnerability about how he feels like a failure — like he’s “steering towards the railing.” He expresses his dissatisfaction when he looks in the mirror. However, he shows a hint of optimism with the knowledge that September, the month that marks another year older for the singer, is coming.

For the listener, Downey’s lyrics leave plenty of room for personal interpretation. Sometimes, turning one year older means a fresh start and the chance to turn over a new leaf. For Downey, September stands for some form of redemption, but he makes the artistic decision to leave the details ambiguous.

The Music Video

Released February 27, the music video for “September” adds a new dimension to the song and makes its themes even more resonant for the listener. Through creative shooting and editing techniques, the video tells the story of the Indio of the past and the Indio of the future.

With the band playing themselves, the video depicts the life of a version of Indio who can barely get out of bed, is dependent on pills, and doesn’t know where he’s going in life. Throughout the narrative, it becomes clear that music is the key to freedom from the life that Indio feels stuck in, a truth that’s revealed to the audience through a series of clever visuals.

At one of the defining moments in the video, Downey opens the shades to his apartment window, peers through, and sees a vision of himself on stage with his band. Meanwhile, music equipment starts appearing everywhere — there are guitar picks in Downey’s cereal, drumsticks in the silverware drawer, and a mic waiting for him when he walks out of the bathroom.

All of these striking visuals illustrate Downey’s inability to escape music and how the urge to make music never seems to leave him be, even when he’s at his lowest points.

The video, which is expertly directed by Riley Tacchino and features editing and cinematography from Aidan Tanner, resolves with Indio as a completely different person. He looks resolved, he’s dumped his pills in the toilet, and, perhaps most importantly, he’s on stage with the band performing. The music video reads like a love letter to music and its unending impact on Indio’s life.

What’s Next?

Indio’s been clear that “September” is far from the only song he plans to release in 2023. Downey has hinted at an album coming out later this year, which gives us confidence that we can look forward to several more singles as well.

With “September,” we got a glimpse of another side of Indio’s sound, which we hope to hear more of on future tracks. It’s a nostalgic mix of ’90s, Y2K, and today, giving every listener something to appreciate.

Ultimately, though, what makes Indio’s music so compelling is the man himself. He exudes an air of mysterious charisma, telling stories with his songs that make us want to keep listening. With a tight band and impressive visuals, Downey clearly has a bright future ahead of him.

In addition to “September,” you can find Downey’s previous singles, “Runaway” and “Headspace,” on all streaming platforms. Each of these tracks showcases a different aspect of the singer and songwriter’s dynamic musical style, and we’re excited to see him add more music to his catalog this year.