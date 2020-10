Katherine Schwarzenegger supported Birdies’ VOTE Collection in partnership with Leftys Right Mind, featuring symbols representing women’s journey toward voting and the universal theme that all voices deserve to be heard and can effect change.

Birdies partnered with Step Up for this launch, a nonprofit with the mission to propel girls living or going to school in under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential by empowering them to become confident, college-bound, and career focused, as part of this launch.