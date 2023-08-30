After weeks of speculation about their hot new romance, Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have made their official debut as a couple. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer and the Bones and All actress stepped out together for Taylor’s new play, The Effect, at London’s National Theatre on August 9.

“They were very cozy and didn’t hide that they’re very much a couple,” says a source. “Things have gotten serious very quickly, so much so that they’re thinking about moving in together already!”

Harry and Taylor, both 29, first sparked romance rumors at the end of June when they were photographed exiting London’s White Cube art gallery. “It was clear from the start that they have a strong connection.”