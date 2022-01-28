Give A Little Love This Valentine’s Day With These Must-Have Gifts
The following is sponsored content.
This Valentine’s Day, gift all your favorite people something from the heart (P.S.: Don’t forget the flowers and chocolate!)
No sweet tooth? NP!
Ditch the candy and give that special someone a chocolate snack packed with plenty of fiber and no added sugar! Core Bar, $2.50 p/bar, available at nationwide retailers, including Walmart, Target, Kroger and corefoods.com.
Cheers with bubbly!
Whether heading out to a chic restaurant or staying in for a romantic dinner, cheers to love with Gambino Prosecco, available at fine restaurants and local wine retailers across the country (follow @Gambinoprosecco on Instagram).
Better For You Chocolates
Gryph & IvyRose Adult Probiotic Chocolate Hearts, $34, poosh.com.
A Smart Connection
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Bespoke Edition smartphone, from $1,100, samsung.com,
Say it With Lingerie
Victoria’s Secret cropped silk & lace cami set, $128, victoriassecret.com.
Love Thy Hair
It’s always a good hair day with this volumizing and thickening duo that rebalances the scalp, nourishes strands and preps hair for long-lasting volume and body! IGK Extra Love Shampoo and Conditioner, $31 each, igkhair.com and Ulta.com.
Pay Some Lip Service
Chanel No.1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm, $45, chanel.com.
Spend More ‘Face’ Time Together
Facebook Portal Go, $199, portal.facebook.com.
A Sexy Scent
Jo Malone London Velvet Rose and Oud Cologne Intense, $138, jomalone.com.
Picture Perfect Skin
Japonesque Perfect Complexion Sakura Sponge, $6.98 each, walmart.com.
Earrings Are A Girl’s Best Friend
Roxanne Assoulin gold-tone crystal earrings, $90, net-a-porter.com.
His Best Face Forward
He’ll love the irresistible, fresh scent (and so will you!) Bee Bald Clean Daily Cleanser, $7.89, amazon.com.
Cozy Loungewear
Reformation cashmere sweatsuit, $278, thereformation.com
Make Him A Well-Groomed Man
Burt’s Bees Grooming Essentials Kit for Men, $16, burtsbees.com
Make It Personalized
Little Words Project men’s custom beaded stretch bracelet, $30 each, nordstrom.com.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!