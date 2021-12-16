What happens when a creative powerhouse is unleashed on a popular, well known convenience chain? You get a collaboration that results in the creation of the ‘official uniform of snacking’.

Everyone’s favorite convenience-retail giant, 7-Eleven, Inc., partnered with fashion influencer, entertainer, DJ, talk show host, comedian and designer Kerwin Frost, to create an exclusive limited-edition outfit designed exclusively with snackers in mind.

Aptly called “Kerwin’s Snack Attack Uniform,” the ensemble features a jacket, pants and t-shirt complete with 18 total pockets, custom-designed to hold Kerwin’s favorite 7-Select™ snacks and beverages.

Available in two trend-setting colors – pink and green – the collection features Kerwin's Snack Attack Jacket, Snack Attack Pants and Snack Attack Glitter Tee. In addition to the fashionable 'snack-statement', Kerwin's uniform is sold complete with his favorite 7-Select™ snacks and beverages. This limited-edition collection is available for $280 exclusively on shop.kerwinfrost.com.

“I’m really thrilled to be working with 7-Eleven and appreciative of the creative freedom they’ve given me. I absolutely love the ‘uniform’ we created and am excited to wear this on a regular basis and store all my 7-Select™ snacks in it.” – Frost But don’t linger too long in the snack aisle. Only 500 of Kerwin’s Snack Attack uniforms are available to the public, so it’s a first-come first-served, get em while they’re hot basis. Buy now before they’re gone: shop.kerwinfrost.com.