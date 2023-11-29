Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes is staying active in prison with the help of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah.

As both women serve their time at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, they are using their sentences to get in shape, thanks to a workout class run by Jen, 50, for fellow prisoners, her longtime publicist Chris Giovanni told Page Six on Tuesday, November 28.

“Elizabeth [Holmes] attended with other inmates, and it’s become a thing in there,” Giovanni told the outlet.

The reality star, who has been nicknamed “Jen Fonda” among inmates, calls her 30-to-60-minute ab workout class, which reportedly consists of cardio blast and ab flexor exercises, “Shah-mazing.”

“It started off as something she was doing to improve her fitness,” Giovanni told Page Six, adding that Shah has “lost a good amount of weight” leading the prison yard class.

“All the ladies started coming up to her on the yard and they would do workout segments,” her publicist added.

According to Giovanni, the former reality star also helps fellow minimum security inmates keep up their appearances during their sentences, providing makeup classes using products she gets from the commissary.

“She has helped a few ladies — they might ask, ‘How much [makeup] should I put on?’ She gives a little advice,” Giovanni told Page Six.

In addition to more solitary activities — like journaling, praying and reading — Shah spends much of her days helping fellow prisoners, according to her publicist. The ​convicted felon works in the prison library, mentors other inmates and helps them to get their GEDs.

“The ladies have developed a good relationship,” Giovanni said of Shah’s bonds behind bars.

“She’s focusing on staying mentally strong while in there and remaining as connected as possible with her family,” her publicist told the outlet.

Shah has plenty of time left for self-improvement. The Bravo alum was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison in January for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that scammed thousands — with many of her victims ​being part of the elderly or otherwise vulnerable populations. After she pleaded guilty in July 2022, Shah was ordered to pay back $6.5 million of the cash she took from her victims of the scam. Since reporting to prison on February 17, Shah’s sentence has been reduced by one year, making her current release date July 1, 2028.

Holmes, 39, was convicted of fraud and conspiracy in November 2022 for defrauding investors in the failed healthcare startup Theranos, after being hailed the next Steve Jobs by mainstream media. She is set to be released on December 29, 2032.