doja cast 2024 grammys sheer dress

Getty

Dare to Bare! Doja Cat Rocks Completely Sheer Dress on 2024 Grammys Red Carpet [Photos]

News
Feb 4, 2024 8:13 pm·
By
Picture

Dare to bare! Doja Cat hit the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a completely sheer look. The singer’s tattoos were on display as she posed for photos in the see-through ensemble on Sunday, February 4.

Along with her strapless ensemble, Doja Cat, 28, rocked curly blonde hair and glasses. She was also blinged out in diamond jewelry, including necklaces, earrings and rings.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Doja Cat on the Grammys red carpet!

