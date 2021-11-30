Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones‘ have ended their engagement, a source confirms to In Touch on Tuesday, November 30.

Ramos, 30, and Jones, 32, recently made headlines when a TikTok user addressed their relationship in a video that has since been made private. In the clip, the account owner recalled spotting two people “sitting on stage, tipping the dancers and being all over each other,” while she was at a strip club. The dancer noted that the guy looked familiar and identified him as the In the Heights star. Although the TikTok user didn’t name Ramos, they showed an article about him, claiming that he was with a woman who wasn’t his fiancée.

The social media upload included a two-second clip of a man sitting with another woman, but his identity has not been verified. Shortly after the video went viral, fans quickly noticed that the Blindspotting star deleted a birthday tribute that she posted for Ramos earlier this month.

“Keep defying the odds. Grateful to witness your growth, passion, and love on this whirlwind of a journey called life. This is 30 bay bayyyyyy. Happy Birthday, I love you,” the since-deleted post read.

The Emmy nominee and the Marriage Story actress originally sparked romance rumors when they met in 2014 on the set of the then off-Broadway musical, Hamilton. After four years of dating, the pair announced that they were engaged in 2018.

“I love you Jas. Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I’m honored and Blessed to marry you,” Ramos wrote via Instagram in January 2019.

Jones, for her part, also gushed about the relationship milestone, writing, “My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child. It brought tears to my eyes because I don’t get to see my family in England that I’m so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of Hamilton, celebrated the couple as well when he recalled witnessing their first meeting.

“First table read, Hamilton, 2015, Off-Broadway:

*Anthony keeps sneaking glances at our newest cast member, Jasmine

*Me: Ruh-roh.

2019: 💍

Me: 😭 Lin,” Miranda, 41, tweeted at the time.

Ramos and Jones’ teams did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.