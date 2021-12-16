‘And Just Like That…’ Actor Chris Noth Shares 2 Sons With Wife Tara Wilson: Get to Know His Kids

And Just Like That… star Chris Noth is a father of two. The Golden Globe nominee has had a bit of a Hollywood resurgence in 2021 and goes home to his sons, Orion and Keats, at the end of the day. Chris and his wife, Tara Wilson, have documented raising their growing boys on social media.

Chris and Tara met in 2002 when she was working at his bar and performance space, The Cutting Room, in New York City. In January 2008, the couple welcomed their first son, Orion. The Law & Order alum shared his thoughts on fatherhood after Orion was born.

“Being with him is very fulfilling, very amazing,” he told People in February 2008 before commenting about changing diapers. “We’re getting some help, but we’re dealing with it!”

One year after becoming a dad, Chris popped the question to Tara. The actor and the Candian actress wed in a Hawaiian ceremony in 2012. Orion, who was 4 years old at the time, served as the ring bearer. In September 2019, at the age of 64, Chris announced that he and Tara were expecting their second child.

His onscreen wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, shared her thoughts on Chris becoming a dad in a September 2019 interview with Access. The actress, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and its revival, shared that Chris “loves being a parent.” She went on to say that she was “very happy” for the couple who are “crazy” about their son, Orion.

In February 2020, Tara gave birth to the couple’s second son, Keats. “Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats!” Chris wrote in his Instagram caption. He also included a reference to a poem by John Keats, who may have inspired the baby’s name. Both Sarah and Chris’ Sex and the City costar Kristin Davis congratulated him on his new baby on Instagram. Since Keats’ arrival, Chris has continued to share photos spending time with both of his sons.

More than a year after welcoming their second child, Chris and Tara stepped out together on the red carpet. They posed in front of the cameras at the premiere of And Just Like That… at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the city they first met.

Scroll to meet Chris and Tara’s two sons, Orion and Keats.