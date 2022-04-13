Aww Inside Celeb Couples’ Easter Plans Over the Years: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, More

Hoppily ever after! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Prince William and Duchess Kate and more celebrity couples have dutifully given fans a glimpse of their memorable Easter celebrations through the years.

Legend donned a full-body rabbit costume to surprise daughter Luna and son Miles during the holiday in April 2021. While Luna knew the Voice coach was under the mask the whole time, she enjoyed dancing with her dad in costume. Her mom, Chrissy Teigen, also enjoyed Legend’s special outfit.

“My bunny,” the Cravings founder captioned an Instagram snap at the time, sitting on Legend’s lap as he held two bottles of alcohol.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for their part, frequently attend annual Easter Day church services alongside other members of the royal family. Additionally, they annually team up to give their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — special celebrations at home once they return.

“They don’t allow George, Charlotte and Louis to have chocolate and sweets every day, so it was a real treat,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021, noting that the twosome — who wed in April 2011 — organized an Easter egg hunt and helped their little ones bake a chocolate cake covered in mini-Cadbury eggs.

The royal duo also wished their followers a happy celebration with an Instagram video of a chocolate egg that had “Happy Easter” scrawled on the front in frosting.

“Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐣,” a post on Will and Kate’s official Instagram account read at the time.

While many stars opt for a festive party or a solemn church service, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari kicked off their 2021 holiday plans in the gym.

“Happy egg hunting! Starting the day with a great workout 💪🏽,” the Iran native, who proposed to the “Circus” songstress in September 2021, captioned an Instagram video of the pair’s workout routine.

After the pair’s gym session, Spears changed into a cropped floral peasant blouse and a pair of white shorts, which she rocked again one month later.

“Remember when we all celebrated Easter last month ⛪️🙏🏼😮 ???? Well … after eating some chocolate 🍫🥚 I decided to put this little white ensemble on 💁🏼‍♀️✨,” the Crossroads actress joked via Instagram in May 2021.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, for their part, celebrated their first Easter after their December 2018 nuptials with his parents.

“Happy Easter from ours to yours,” the Quantico alum — who welcomed a baby girl with the Jonas Brothers musician via surrogate in January 2022 — captioned an April 2019 Instagram photo. In the snap, the spouses held a pair of Easter baskets alongside family matriarch Denise Jonas.

Scroll below to see how celebrity couples celebrated Easter through the years: