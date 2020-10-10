Health starts from within! Saturday, October 10 marks World Mental Health Day, and Kroger and Jewel are celebrating with The Wellness Experience World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert.

Jewel and Inclusion Companies started The Wellness Experience in 2018 as a platform to encourage others to live their best lives through physical, emotional and mental wellness events. The previous World Mental Health Day Summit was held as an in-person event in Cincinnati this year it will be held virtually and live-streamed for free on their website and Facebook page due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger Wellness

“We recognize that many are combating the silent symptoms of COVID 19, anxiety, depression, and isolation, in addition to their physical health,” Jewel said in a press release.

“We know that mental wellness is critical right now, and I’m thrilled to partner with Kroger to safely connect with people across the U.S. to provide tools and resources for mental wellness during these uncertain times.”

The World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert will cover topics including mindfulness, depression, anxiety and mental wellness through interviews, fitness classes, musical performances and more. Some of the guests participating in the event include Dr. Christine Moutier, the Chief Medical Officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Colleen Lindholz, the President of Kroger Health; Dr. Blaise Aguirre, an expert in child and adolescent psychiatry at Harvard Medical School Affiliate McLean Hospital and Dr. Judson Brewer, an addiction psychiatrist and expert in mindfulness training.

Courtesy Jewel/Instagram

Later in the day, attendees will be treated to a live concert featuring performances by Haim, Willie Jones, Grace VanderWaal, X Ambassadors and even Jewel herself.

Aside from providing tools for participants to improve their wellness, The Wellness Experience World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert will also be raising funds to support the Inspiring Children Foundation, a Las Vegas-based non-profit that aims to revolutionize youth development by providing an ideal model of education in underserved communities, and its COVID-19 mental health programs.

To register for the free World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert, visit their website here.

Survey.com has come in as the Presenting Sponsor for all of The Wellness Experience Virtual