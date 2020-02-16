He’s breaking his silence. Former Love Island U.K. host Caroline Flack‘s boyfriend, Lewis Burton, took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her just hours after her death.

“My heart is broken. We had something so special. I am so lost for words. I am in so much pain. I miss you so much. I know you felt safe with me. You always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time, I kept asking and asking,” the tennis player wrote.

Burton, 27, continued to write his tribute as a note addressed to his late girlfriend. “I will be your voice, baby. I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back but I will try [to] make you proud every day,” he added. “I love you with all my heart [red broken heart emoji].”

Flack was found dead at just 40 years old in her apartment on Saturday, February 15, in an apparent suicide, a family lawyer told the Associated Press. Her family confirmed her death in a statement to The Sun. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th [of] February,” the statement read. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack and Burton went public with their relationship in August 2019, and they had been dating for at least four months when they got involved in a domestic incident. On December 13, 2019, police were called to Flack’s apartment where she lived with Burton. She was arrested and charged with assault by beating in relation to the incident. On December 17, Flack and the network that airs Love Island in the U.K., ITV, announced she would be stepping down from her hosting duties.

Morlock / MEGA

On December 23, Flack appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the assault charge. A judge released her on bail under the condition that she would have no contact with Burton until her next court hearing on March 4. The Sun reported that those close to Burton and Flack claimed Burton had reportedly “made it clear” he did not want authorities to continue with the prosecution since there had been no serious injury.

Burton reached out to Flack publicly on Valentine’s Day, just one day before her death. He shared a photo of him with Flack and wrote, “Happy valentines [red love heart emoji] Love you [kissing emoji].”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.