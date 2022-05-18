It’s electrifying! Carmen Electra is taking control of her career and has an announcement to make – she’s joined OnlyFans!

“Wednesday! I have a huge announcement,” the Baywatch star, 50, wrote alongside a photo of herself lying in bed, which was shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 17. “Only for my fans. Are you a fan?” she added with a red lips emoji.

“Give me a follow babes, it’s electric!” her OnlyFans bio reads with a lightning bolt emoji.

Courtesy of Carmen Electra/Instagram

“It was like a no-brainer,” Carmen told People about her decision to join the subscription-based platform known for its adult content.

“I just felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this,’” she explained. “I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this.’”

“People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside,” the actress added.

According to Carmen – whose profile is currently free to subscribe – fans can expect to see everything from vacation content and beauty tutorials to “more sexy, classy pictures and videos,” though things seem to be off to a steamy start.

“A little nip slip never hurt nobody, right?” she captioned a recent photo. “Whoopsies! My bathrobe seemed to have slipped, I hope the full frontal isn’t too much for you to handle!” another reads.

Last month, the former Playboy model celebrated her milestone 50th birthday with friends during a Palm Springs getaway.

“It’s almost that time again,” she shared with a video of herself in a barely-there “tangerine” bikini on April 19.

“It’s kind of a yearly thing because then all of my friends can come and I get a house and we just have fun. And I like to treat my friends, that’s just how I am,” she said of the festivities. “I pay for the house and then we just have the best time barbecuing and swimming. I love it there, so I have a home away from home.”