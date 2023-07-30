Not sorry! Cardi B reacted to an incident where she threw a microphone at a fan after the concertgoer hit her with a drink while she was performing onstage.

Cardi, 30 retweeted a fan account who posted a video that captured the altercation set to a verse from the rapper’s new song, “JEALOUSY,” featuring her husband, Offset. “Jealous Ass Bitch!” the caption read, along with a link to download or stream the single.

The Bronx native’s response came just hours after the incident. She was performing an outdoor concert at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29, which is when the altercation occurred. According to video footage recorded by attendees, Cardi could be seen wearing an orange dress while performing her 2018 hit song “Bodak Yellow.” A fan could be seen raising their cup in the air and throwing their drink on Cardi, who was close enough to the fan to get splashed with the liquid.

The DJ witnessed the drink-throwing incident and yelled, “Yo, what the f–k?”

Cardi was quick to react, throwing her fan into the crowd seemingly in the direction from where the drink was thrown. Two men who appeared to be Cardi’s bodyguards ran up to her side and watched as venue security escorted the fan out of the crowd.

The incident is just the latest in a series of moments where musical artists have been attacked by concert attendees while on stage. On July 8, former One Direction singer Harry Styles was performing a concert at the Vienna stop of his Love on Tour. Harry, 29, was seen walking across the stage as he got hit with something in his eye, according to video footage recorded by a fan. He covered his face with his hand as he bent over seemingly in pain.

In June, pop star Bebe Rexha was assaulted by a fan while performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. An audience member threw their phone right at the “I’m Good (Blue)” singer’s face, hitting the 33-year-old and resulted in a black eye, according to video footage posted by a fan via TikTok. The person who threw the phone was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment, according to multiple outlets.

That same month, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was performing her song “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” at the Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho, when she was hit by an object that was thrown from crowd. Kelsea, 29, stopped performing and left the stage. After a short break, she returned to address the crowd in a speech that was captured by a fan on TikTok.

“Can we just talk about what happened? All I care about is keeping everyone safe,” she told her fans as they cheered. “If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There’s security everywhere tonight. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, or anything, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know? I just, I always want shows of mine, for every show, for every artist but I’m in control of this one and I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. There’s little kids here, and just, can you help me do that tonight?”