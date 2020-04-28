Mama knows best! Brody Jenner‘s mom, Linda Thompson, took to the comments on his Instagram account to warn her son about “snake season” amid his new romance with TikTok star Daisy Keech.

“That’s beautiful … ” Linda, 69, wrote on Sunday, April 26. “It is, however, snake season … said the protective mother.”

Courtesy of Brody Jenner/Instagram

A source told In Touch exclusively on April 8 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 36, is smitten with his new lady, 20, despite their age gap. “She’s gorgeous, so it’s no wonder Brody has fallen for her,” they divulged. Despite a slew of recent breakups, Brody isn’t taking his relationship with Daisy lightly. “He might be more serious about it than she is right now. But they do make a great couple, even though he’s almost twice her age.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star first revealed in August 2019 that he and his ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, split after five years together. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the reality star‘s rep told In Touch at the time.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

By the end of the month, he was already cozy with Josie Canseco, 23. Despite their age difference, too, a second source spilled he “loves parading around with a Victoria’s Secret model on his arm.” He and the blonde babe called it quits just two months later before reuniting post-breakup for his birthday.

“Josie celebrated her birthday at Avra with a group of friends,” an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively in November. “Brody was there and sat next to her. They were all over each other and kissed.”

So, will Brody and Daisy go the distance? Only time will tell — but we’re sure Linda will be keeping a close eye on their romance!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!