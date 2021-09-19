In the ‘90s and early aughts, Brendan Fraser was not only one of the biggest action stars, he also brought his stellar comedic timing to the roles in which he was casted. Starting his career with an early success in Encino Man, Fraser’s career skyrocketed to new heights with George of the Jungle before reaching its zenith with The Mummy franchise.

And then, Fraser exited the spotlight for several years. Now, with his return, many fans have wondered why Fraser left Hollywood in the first place.

In 2018, Fraser alleged in an interview with GQ that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in 2003. Berk has denied Fraser’s allegations.

“I felt ill,” Fraser said of the alleged assault. “I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.”

Fraser said that since the alleged incident, he was rarely invited back to the Golden Globes, leading him to question whether or not he’d been blacklisted by the HFPA. He told GQ, “The phone does stop ringing in your career, and you start asking yourself why. There’s many reasons, but was this one of them? I think it was.”

Fraser also went through a divorce from ex-wife Afton Smith, and with injuries he sustained over the years on set, his body was falling apart. In the end, he spent a total of seven years in and out of the hospital.

“Going to work — in between being in and out of those hospitals, that wasn’t always possible. So, what I’m saying to you sounds, I hope, not like some sort of ‘Hey, I had a boo-boo. I needed to put a Band-Aid on it’ but more of an account of the reality of what I was walking around in,” he told GQ, before adding, “I changed houses; I went through a divorce. Some kids were born. I mean, they were born, but they’re growing up. I was going through things that mold and shape you in ways that you’re not ready for until you go through them.”

However, in 2021, Fraser played a role in Steven Soderbergh’s Detroit heist drama, No Sudden Move, which was full of double-crossing and streetwise thieves trying to get a bigger and bigger score.

And since then, Fraser has landed a part in Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, based on the eponymous book about a series of murders in the 1920s in Osage County, Oklahoma.

He’s also expected to star in The Whale, which is about a hermetic, 600-lb. writing instructor Charlie, who tries reconnecting with his 17-year-old daughter after leaving his family to live with his male partner.

With a promising comeback ahead of him, check out all the photos of Fraser throughout the years as fans celebrate his long-awaited return to Hollywood.