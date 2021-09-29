Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder

Sometimes the first really is the best! There is no disputing Ursula’s reign as the No. 1 Bond Girl of all time — and she has the only Golden Globe awarded to a Bond actress to prove it. Ursula captured the hearts (and other parts) of males across the world the moment she arose from the Caribbean Sea with nothing but a knife and a white bikini. She established the three musts for Bond Girls to come:

1) sexy name — Honey Ryder; 2) sexy accent — Swiss; and 3) sexy profession — shell diver. But this Honey wasn’t too sweet, kicking a little SPECTRE ass when she had to. Her personal life was equally dramatic: On the day he was killed in a car crash, James Dean had wanted Ursula to join him on his fateful drive — but when he realized that she was in love with actor John Derek (whom she would later marry), Dean sped out of Los Angeles without her.