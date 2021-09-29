Kim Basinger, Halle Berry and More — A Look Back at the Best Bond Women of All Time
The names. The costumes. The bon mots. Friend or foe, these women give James Bond cause to get shaken. Despite 24 Bond films and even more Bond girls, only 12 achieved icon status.
Fun fact: Ursula Andress didn’t shy away from her sexpot persona. The actress, whose accent was so heavy that her voice in the film had to be dubbed, posed for Playboy in 1965. When a reporter asked why, she simply purred, “Because I’m beautiful.”
Jill St. John was no less magnetic offscreen. Before marrying her fourth and current husband, Robert Wagner, Jill enjoyed romances with Frank Sinatra and baseball player Sandy Koufax. Rumor has it, even Sean Connery bedded her. Can you blame him?
Scroll down through the gallery below to see an alluring and scantily clad lineup of the sexiest and most dangerous women to go toe to toe with Bond between the sheets.
