Big steps! Bella Hadid appeared to have refollowed nemesis Selena Gomez on Instagram after years of a rumored feud. Both stars previously dated The Weeknd, causing friction between the two.

After fans noticed the number of accounts Bella, 23, follows grew by one, they quickly began their detective work and found Selena is one of the 386 accounts she follows.

Their fans were elated to see Bella’s small gesture and hoped her outreach was a sign of reconciliation. “So, @bellahadid followed @selenagomez on @instagram. The world is actually healing … spread happiness all over the place,” one fan wrote via Twitter on Monday, May 4. “The news I was waiting for,” another added at the time. “Now I can start my day.” However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Bella quietly unfollowed her later that same day after making headlines.

Bella and Selena, 27, have a long history of beef. After Bella and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) split in November 2016 following two years of dating, Selena then linked up with the singer in January 2017. At the time, both ladies unfollowed each other on social media.

Selena and the singer dated for 10 months before splitting up but remained good friends. Abel then rekindled his romance with Bella in April 2018 although the model wasn’t fond of his friendship with his ex. Sadly, the on-again, off-again couple broke up for a second time in August 2019.

“Selena speaks to The Weeknd from time to time, which infuriates Bella,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in November 2019. Around the same time, Selena made the first move in fixing things with Bella and refollowed her on Instagram.

Following Bella’s split from Abel, the model still feared Selena would swoop in during their off period. “She worries that Selena wants to rekindle the romance, especially as she’s been single for a while, but it’s not the case.”

The “Rare” singer made a few attempts to close the chapter on their rivalry. She previously gushed over the model in her Instagram comments, only to have her frenemy delete the post altogether.