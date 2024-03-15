Baywatch’s Nicole Eggert Shaves Head Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert shared a video of herself shaving her head in the midst of her breast cancer journey on Instagram on Thursday, March 14.

Fans saw Nicole, 52, sitting alone in front of a camera in a black shirt with close-cropped hair, while the Beastie Boys song “Fight For Your Right” played over the video. The actress was able to shave most of her hair off herself, but her 12-year-old daughter, Keegan, came into the shot toward the end and helped her mom get the bits of hair she missed.

“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are – Madeleine Eames,” Nicole wrote in the caption.

Fans and friends immediately rallied around the actress and offered their support in the comments.

“BAD ASS WOMAN!!!!!!!!!!!” former Good Day L.A. host Jillian Barberie wrote. “Isn’t it freeing?????? You’ve got this. I’m so proud of your honesty, integrity and strength. That’s half the battle.”

The former Charles in Charge star revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in early December 2023. Nicole told People in an article published on January 8 that she had gained 25 pounds in three months and noticed a “terrible pain” in her left breast. While she initially believed the symptoms to be caused by menopause, Nicole found a lump while performing a self-exam and decided to call her doctor.

“It really was throbbing and hurting,” Nicole told the publication. “I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn’t get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”

Chris Polk / Getty Images

The Who’s the Boss? star underwent a mammogram and three separate biopsies before the pathology reports confirmed she had cancer. Nicole also admitted that the “journey has been rough,” and her “biggest fear” is not being around for her two children, Keegan and Dilyn.

“[Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I’m the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing,” Nicole explained.

She added that her daughter was horrified when she learned of the diagnosis, and said, “It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody.”