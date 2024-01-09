Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s fans were left quite confused when the actress was shown on the jumbotron at the Los Angeles Chargers versus Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, January 7, holding a baby on her lap. Despite some thinking she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. had secretly welcomed baby No. 3, the baby is not Sarah’s, her representative confirmed to In Touch.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 46, was seen with a little boy on her lap, who was wearing earphones to protect him from the crowd noise. He was dressed in a T-shirt and jean jacket and seemed perfectly at home in Sarah’s arms.

Sarah and Freddie’s son Rocky, 11, stood next to his mom and did an animated dance once he realized they were on the big screen. At one point Sarah appeared to grab his arm and ask, “What are you doing?” when he began hip thrusting on camera. Rocky showed team pride wearing Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert‘s No. 10 jersey for the football outing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Is this recent? Who’s baby is that?” one fan asked in the comments of user MrsJodie’s TikTok post, while another wrote, “I had no clue she had a baby in the last couple years.”

Others were worried about how Rocky was going to get in trouble for his rambunctious dance. “You can see her ‘mom face’ slip through for just a sec and we ALL know the talk he got on the way home,” one user commented.

However, a lot of moms completely related to Sarah’s situation. “Any mom of boys totally gets this,” one mother wrote, while another added, “As a mom of four boys I’ve been mortified a time or two, just not on national TV.” One person said, “SMG is all the moms out there “A fan who was in the stands at the Chargers matchup shared, “We were at the game, too funny. Such a natural moment. Loved it,” of Rocky’s dance.

Other viewers were surprised to see Rocky’s face, as Sarah and Freddie have gone to great lengths not to show his visage or 14-year-old daughter Charlotte‘s over the years. “He looks like a mini-Freddie,” one person gushed.

SMG covered up Rocky’s face with a blue heart in photos she posted to Instagram Stories from the outing with several other moms, also hiding the faces of her son’s pals. However, her pal Anya Sarre also shared the photos in a video that highlighted the day and showed all of the children’s faces.

“MOST EPIC DAY with friends, football and so much fun! All thanks to a vision, a dream, a treasure hunt and the greatest @sarahmgellar who made it all happen for these boys (and grateful mamas),” Anya wrote next to the video, which also showed highlights including meeting Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, as well as sideline shots of Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as neither played in the game to avoid injuries before the AFC playoffs get underway.