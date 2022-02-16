One of reality TV’s favorite couples that have stayed steady and endearing to watch are Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese and Chris Buckner. The reality star, 35, and her husband, 32, now have two beautiful children. But how did they get to where they are now as a family? To learn more about the timeline of their relationship and if they are still together, keep reading.

How Did Deena and Chris Meet?

Fans of the MTV reality show will recognize Chris from seasons 5 and 6 of Jersey Shore as Deena’s boyfriend. But how did they meet? The pair met in 2011 through mutual friends, after Deena had just wrapped up filming season 4 of the show in Italy. The pair instantly fell in love, committing themselves to each other quickly. Deena and Chris even got a dog together and went on to buy a home with each other.

Courtesy of Deena Cortese/Instagram

When Did Deena and Chris Get Married?

After five years of dating, the pair got engaged in November 2016. Chris proposed to Deena on a beach under the stars, while they were on vacation in Mexico. The happy couple tied the knot the following year on October 28, 2017, at a winery in New Jersey.

How Many Children Do They Have?

Deena and Chris welcomed their first child Christopher John “CJ” Buckner on January 5, 2019. Fans got to watch as Deena went through her first pregnancy during the filming of the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion in 2018. And again in season 4, Deena’s second pregnancy was revealed to fans of the show. Deena gave birth to her second baby boy, Cameron Theo, on May 1, 2021. “The Buckners are now officially a party of 4”, Deena wrote on Instagram with a red heart emoji to announce his birth. “Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full!”

Are Deena and Chris Still Together?

Yes, Deena and Chris are still very much together and in love after welcoming a second child to their happy family last year. Although the couple’s family life is shown on MTV’s hit reality show, the drama never surrounds the pair’s family dynamic with their two sons. Chris is occupied being a savvy barber to the boys as he’s shown throughout the seasons giving some of the male castmates’ free haircuts while staying far away from the drama.