Unconventional parenting! Alicia Silverstone revealed that she still co-sleeps with her 11-year-old son Bear, joking that the comment would “get [her] in trouble.”

“Bear and I still sleep together,” the Clueless actress, 45, shared on the Ellen Fisher Podcast on Tuesday, July 19.

“I don’t really care,” she added with a laugh, acknowledging potential criticism she may face for the statement.

In the episode, the San Francisco, California, native went on to explain some of the out-of-ordinary tactics she utilized while raising her son, including “elimination communication” and rarely using diapers when potty training her little one.

“It’s so awesome. It’s so easy,” the Blast From the Past star explained. “When I was done feeding him, he would go to the bathroom in the toilet. When he woke up from a nap, he went to the bathroom.”

The actress pointed out that although some of her methods for raising her child are not the norm, she wasn’t making things up on her own.

“The things I’m doing, I’m not inventing. I didn’t invent any of them. … It’s just me following nature,” Alicia explained on the podcast.

She continued, “I mean, if you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals, if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. So it’s not ideal for the baby to be over there.”

Alicia’s co-sleeping revelation isn’t the first time she’s made headlines for her parenting practices. She raised her son on a vegan diet and previously shared that she chewed up food for him before spitting it into his mouth while he was a baby.

“I fed Bear … from my mouth to his. It’s his favorite … and mine,” she said in a video posted on her website in 2012. “He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating. He [grabs] my mouth to get the food!”

The star welcomed Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, on May 5, 2011.

“My husband and I welcomed our 7 lb 15 oz baby boy Bear Blu Jarecki into the world on May 5 at 7:50 a.m. We are all three in love,” the mom wrote on her blog at the time. “I’m so grateful to this community for all the love, support, good wishes and happy vibes you’ve sent me during my pregnancy. It has been wonderful. Thank you all!”

The former couple, who wed in 2005, divorced in February 2018 after being together for 20 years.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate,” Alicia’s publicist told E! News in a statement in February of that year. “They have a son together who they will continue to coparent.”

“I think being a mom is one of the most precious, unbelievable experiences in the world. For me, it’s so divine. I wanted to savor every moment of [Bear’s] life,” the actress concluded in the podcast episode.