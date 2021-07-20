ALDI
Stop and smell the rosé, because this week’s cocktail will have you screaming “Rosé All Day” thanks to budget-friendly ingredients from ALDI. The Strawberry Rosé Spritz by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey is a perfect marriage of wine and fruit flavors with a splash of hard seltzer to create a refreshing spritz. It’ll have you cheering “sip, sip, rosé” all summer long.

Strawberry Rosé Spritz

Ingredients

  • Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé
  • Vista Bay Watermelon Hard Seltzer
  • Simply Nature Organic Frozen Strawberries
  • Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Lemonade
  • Fresh lemon

Recipe

  • Place 1/4 cup thawed Simply Nature Organic Frozen Strawberries and 1/4 cup Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Lemonade in a blender and puree.
  • Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a wine glass.
  • Fill glass with ice, top with 2/3 cup Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé.
  • Top with 1/3 cup Vista Bay Watermelon Hard Seltzer.
  • Garnish with a lemon wheel.

* Makes 1 serving

Visit your local ALDI to find all the ingredients you need to create this refreshing sip or visit ALDI.us for more information.

 

