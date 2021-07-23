Hot Right Now!ALDI Summer Sips: Grown-Up Root Beer Float
This week’s cocktail is a riff on a childhood favorite that will transport you back to the days of old-fashioned soda fountains. Made with affordable ALDI ingredients, this boozy Grown-Up Root Beer Float created by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will be the “root” of your happiness this summer.
Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI
Grown-Up Root Beer Float
ALDI-Exclusive Ingredients
- Big Brother Hard Root Beer
- Specially Selected Vanilla Premium Ice Cream
- Friendly Farms Whipped Dairy Topping
- Clancy’s Pretzel Rods
- Season’s Choice Frozen Cherry Berry Blend
Recipe
- Place a scoop of Specially Selected Vanilla Premium Ice Cream in the bottom of a tall glass.
- Fill with Big Brother Hard Root Beer.
- Top with Friendly Farms Whipped Dairy Topping and a cherry from the Season’s Choice Cherry Berry Blend.
- Garnish with Clancy’s Pretzel Rod.
* Makes 1 serving
Visit your local ALDI to find all the ingredients you need to create this Grown-Up Root Beer Float or visit ALDI.us for more information.
