Gone too soon. Alexander “AJ” Jennings, who was best known for working as a stand-in for Chase Stokes on the Netflix drama Outer Banks, has tragically died in a hit-and-run accident at the age of 22, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirms to In Touch.

“The Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal is releasing the name of Alexander Jennings, a 22-year-old white male from Grand Island, New York,” read a statement from the Charleston County Coroner obtained by In Touch. “Mr. Jennings died on July 5, 2022, at 3:12 a.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina following an automobile versus pedestrian collision, which occurred on July 5, 2022, at approximately 2:34 a.m. at the corner of Folly Road and Sol Legare Road. Mr. Jennings was the pedestrian. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating police agency.”

The Kimmie Stewart Casting Facebook page revealed that AJ was struck by two cars in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 5. “It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander ‘AJ’ Jennings’ mother informed me of his tragic death. Outer Banks crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning,” the post read.

The casting agency went on to call AJ a “beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set.”

According to the Facebook page, AJ moved from New York to Charleston, South Carolina, to work as a photo double and stand-in for the character of John B, played by Chase, 29, on the upcoming third season of Outer Banks.

“I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ,” the post continued. “Netflix HR has grief counseling available, please reach out to me by email or text and I can get you the information. I am still at a loss of words how this happened & cannot imagine the pain his family is going through.

Courtesy of Alex Jennings/Instagram

The Kimmie Stewart Casting Facebook page’s post concluded, “We will miss this amazing human & his infectious smile dearly.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office told In Touch that the hit-and-run incident happened around 2:30 a.m., but that no charges had been filed and they were still looking for information regarding the first vehicle that struck him.

Chase took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 6, to share his reaction to the devastating news. “Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does,” he wrote. “My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless.”

The actor added that the past day has been “a struggle to say the least.”

“We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people and for that, Thank you AJ,” Chase concluded in the post. “Fly high angel.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.