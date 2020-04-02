A superstar in the making. Shira Haas puts on a spellbinding performance while portraying Esther Shapiro (a.k.a. Esty) in the new Netflix miniseries Unorthodox, about a 19-year-old woman that leaves behind her Orthodox Hasidic Satmar community to start a new life in Berlin. You may have just found out about the actress after her appearance on the show, but she’s actually been working very hard to make her dreams come true. Scroll down to learn more about the talented 24-year-old.

Where Is She From?

Haas was born in 1995 in Hod HaSharon, Israel, and she reportedly now resides in Tel Aviv.

Netflix

What Projects Has She Worked On?

The actress is no flash in the pan, having already established herself as an acclaimed performer. She won the Best Actress award at the 2014 Jerusalem Film Festival by the young age of 16. Haas was also cast in A Tale of Love and Darkness. Prior to her role as Esther, she played Ruchami on another TV show Shtisel, also based on the Orthodox Jewish community. Furthermore, she worked with A-listers on The Zookeeper’s Wife while portraying Urszula.

As if that’s not impressive enough, she appeared in the films Broken Mirrors, Mary Magdalene and Foxtrot. The actress also won the Israeli Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2018.

Anne Marie Fox/Focus/Kobal/Shutterstock

Does She Have Social Media?

Haas does indeed have an Instagram account, which she has been posting on while promoting her highly anticipated miniseries. “UNORTHODOX is out now on Netflix. Thank you so much for all the comments and love,” she wrote on March 26. The star’s social media prowess continues to grow, as she is now almost at a staggering 70,000 followers.

How Did She Get Cast on Unorthodox?

“Shira Haas is a talent. What a face! I mean, she needs to only move a part of her face and can make you cry or laugh,” creator and writer Alexa Karolinkski said on Making Unorthodox. Others working on the project described her as a “joy” to work with.

“It’s a beautiful and unique story that kind of shows both worlds,” Haas shared, noting it’s about “the right to have your voice.”