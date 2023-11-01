Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, filed for bankruptcy 11 months after his death, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Melanie, 30, filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy voluntarily on October 7, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch. She claimed to have $102,500 in property and $129,364 in liabilities, while Melanie listed her monthly income as $3,600.36 and her expenses are $11,048.

The mother of one – who shares son Prince, 2, with Aaron – said that there is $500 in her Wells Fargo bank account and described her job as a self-employed actress. Additionally, the legal documents state that she is on EBT and receives social security payments.

Melanie filed the paperwork nearly one year after Aaron died at the age of 34 on November 5, 2022. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined that the “Aaron’s Party” singer drowned due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam, while ​In Touch confirmed in April that his death had been officially ruled accidental.

Shortly after Aaron’s cause of death was revealed, Melanie admitted she wasn’t convinced by the explanation. “I’m not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it,” Melanie told The U.S. Sun at the time. “He was found with clothing on, the coroner told me, how would he have drowned with clothing on.”

“I have a lot more questions I would like answered regarding the police investigation,” she added.

Aaron and Melanie went public with their romance in January 2020 and dated off and on for three years. However, they had a tumultuous relationship and dated off and on for three years.

Melanie filed a restraining order against the “I’m All About You” singer in March 2022. She accused him of breaking three of her ribs during a fight over medication. However, it’s not clear if the restraining order request was ever granted or if it was dropped.

Despite their legal troubles, Melanie hinted that she and Aaron reconciled in TikTok videos just days before his death.

Courtesy of Melanie Martin/Instagram

Following his passing, the actress opened up about her struggles from losing Aaron and has posted several tributes to the “I Want Candy” singer on social media. “[Your] life was a blessing, [your] memory was a treasure,” she captioned a video of Aaron holding Prince in January 2022. “You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

More recently, Melanie shared a throwback photo of Aaron with their son celebrating Halloween in October 2022. “I wish I had a few more drops. Of the good stuff, the good times. Oh but they just keep on flying. Right on by like it ain’t nothing,” she captioned the photo, quoting Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes.” “Wish I had me a pause button. Moments like those Lord knows I’d hit it. And give myself five more minutes.”