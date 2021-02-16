Going strong! 90 Day Fiancé stars Amy and Danny Frishmuth were one of the youngest couples on the series — Danny was 23 and Amy was 21 when they filmed season 2. On top of their ages, the couple also faced opposition from Danny’s father — but it seems they were able to overcome it all because Amy and Danny are still together.

Danny is from Norristown, Pennsylvania, while Amy is from Cape Town, South Africa. The couple met during a bible study class in Sydney, Australia and immediately hit it off.

“It’s crazy how instantly we became friends, like instantly. When I met Amy, I was initially attracted to her but it definitely grew intensely. She kind of laid out her feelings, and she was like, ‘This is what’s happening in me, so what’s actually happening in you?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening in me.’ This is the first time I’ve ever experienced this deep of a love with a woman. So, right before we left Australia, I took Amy back to the place that we first kissed. I brought a ring with me and I got down on one knee and I proposed to her. I was like, ‘Will you be my wife?’ And she was like, ‘Uh, yeah!’ And then we stand there awkwardly and I was like, ‘Do I put it on your finger?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah!’ So I put it on her finger and then we hug and we kiss and she’s like, shaking.”

In order to avoid temptation, the couple decided they wanted to live separately until they tie the knot, so Danny arranged for Amy to live with his brother and sister-in-law. But Danny worried about how Amy would get along with his father.

“It’s gonna be harder for my dad to understand me and Amy. He doesn’t agree with interracial marriages. So we’re gonna have to kind of work through that when she gets here, with my dad,” Danny said.

When Amy arrived, she was embraced by most of Danny’s family members — except for his father. At one point, Danny’s father told Amy that interracial marriages were not accepted in the U.S. and that he would not view her as his daughter-in-law once she marries his son. Thankfully, Danny’s father eventually welcomed Amy into the family.

The couple tied the knot in July 2014 and are still going strong today. They are parents of three children — they welcomed son Jed in 2015, daughter Anna in 2017 and daughter Willow in 2021. The family of five currently lives in Texas.