Doing big things! After losing more than 140 pounds after weight loss surgery, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Chris Combs completed his first 5K race.

“Remember when riding a rollercoaster for the first time was a big deal for Chris?” weight loss surgeon Dr. Eric Smith shared via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos on Wednesday, March 20. “Well, Chris just left that thrill in the dust by finishing his first 5k this past weekend!” In the snaps, Dr. Smith shared a photo of Chris, 43, before he started his wellness journey. The photo was in stark contrast to the next slide, which showed Chris as he successfully crossed the finish line of the race.

The health professional concluded the sweet message by congratulating the reality TV star, writing, “I know I tell you this all the time buddy, but your post-surgery journey and hard work have been nothing short of spectacular. Cheers to many more firsts!”

TLC fans were proud of Chris and his latest accomplishment, sharing their messages of encouragement in the comment section.

“That’s amazing! Congrats, Chris! You are an inspiration,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “Yaaass!! Your journey has been an amazing one to see! Proud of you!”

“Chris has done an amazing job!” a third one quipped. “He’s done it with your help, his family’s support and his hard work and perseverance.”

Chris made his TLC debut on 1000-Lb. Sisters season 2 in 2021, joining his siblings Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton on their quests to get healthier. The series followed his sisters on their respective weight-loss journeys, but it became a family affair after Chris and their sister Amanda Halterman also showcased their efforts to get in shape.

After hitting his weight loss goal and undergoing bariatric surgery in season 3, Chris has made even more strides in his health. The Kentucky native is more than 140 pounds lighter, his blood sugar leveled off and he no longer needs to take Insulin.

“The main reason why I want this surgery is because my dad passed away at 57 and [my dad] was between 400 and 500 pounds,” the dad of two said of his goals in a 2021 confessional. “I’m 41, I want to be around for the kids to grow up, the grandkids to get up. I want to be able to teach them everything I know. I want to be around for my family. They’re my everything.”